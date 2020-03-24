Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

NYSE:QSR opened at $32.44 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

