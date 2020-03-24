Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

BATS:PREF opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average of $99.84.

