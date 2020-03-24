Jane Street Group LLC Takes $2.31 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Huntsman by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntsman news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Wade Rogers purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 394,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,743.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.02.

Huntsman stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

