Jane Street Group LLC Sells 86,705 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,705 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Amcor by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson purchased 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

AMCR stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.83. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

