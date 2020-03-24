Jane Street Group LLC Sells 67,850 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,850 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605,098 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,430,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,487,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,648,000 after acquiring an additional 567,134 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,203,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,465,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,978,000 after purchasing an additional 155,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.