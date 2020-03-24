Jane Street Group LLC Sells 13,293 Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,293 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period.

Shares of MINC stock opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46.

