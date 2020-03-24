Jane Street Group LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period.

QAT stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42.

