Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 29,277 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 235.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,277 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $711,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000.

Shares of MDYG opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

