Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 27,090 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 132.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 792,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

