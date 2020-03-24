Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Community Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a market cap of $564.45 million, a PE ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 0.58. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.37). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

