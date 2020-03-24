Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,854 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,358,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,452,000 after buying an additional 386,761 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,382,000 after purchasing an additional 778,813 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,811,000 after buying an additional 220,938 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,218,000 after buying an additional 82,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,100,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,750,000 after buying an additional 1,325,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BMO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.04. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

