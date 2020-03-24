Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.29 Million in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.46% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.90. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $68.95 and a 1 year high of $113.57.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

