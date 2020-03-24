Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 593.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,177 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Global Net Lease worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,853,000 after purchasing an additional 148,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,597 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 424.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NYSE GNL opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. Global Net Lease Inc has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

