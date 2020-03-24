Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,209 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.22% of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IDLB opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

