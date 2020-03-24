Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 521.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter valued at $1,091,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 499.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 4th quarter worth $11,354,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

ASR stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.72. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $210.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.72 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.