Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 239.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,263 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.62% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41.

