Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.47% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGT stock opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $91.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.14.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

