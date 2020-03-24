Jane Street Group LLC Buys 61,204 Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,204 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MT. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. ArcelorMittal SA has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $24.19.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal SA will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

