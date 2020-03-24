Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.56% of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67. Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $81.62.

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

