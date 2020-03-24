Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 90,606 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 514.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,606 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sapiens International worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPNS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 39,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 115,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $782.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

