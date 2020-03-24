Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 563 Shares of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.43% of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HOLD opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF has a 12-month low of $93.52 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.67.

