Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 23,393 Shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN (NASDAQ:ZIV)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN (NASDAQ:ZIV) by 295.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ZIV opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.71. VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $78.15.

