Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 1,209 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.