Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 103,792 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 741.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,792 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

