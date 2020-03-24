Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,370 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of BAC opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

