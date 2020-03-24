Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Central Pacific Financial worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

CPF stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $369.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

