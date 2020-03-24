Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 11,852 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GT opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.80. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Nomura started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.52.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

