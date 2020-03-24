Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 33,282 Shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,868 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Bancorp worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bancorp by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sandler O’Neill raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,520.00. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $229.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 18.17%. Analysts forecast that Bancorp Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

