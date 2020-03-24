J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider John Hutson Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider John Hutson bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 757 ($9.96) per share, with a total value of £90,840 ($119,494.87).

John Hutson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 20th, John Hutson bought 9 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.19) per share, with a total value of £144.99 ($190.73).

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 700 ($9.21) on Tuesday. J D Wetherspoon plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,179 ($15.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,276.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,490.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14.

JDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

