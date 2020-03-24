Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) were down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $4.02, approximately 38,144,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 31,832,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 321.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 635,683 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 12,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,800,000 after buying an additional 1,832,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,607,000 after buying an additional 375,834 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 359,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

