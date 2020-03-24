Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) fell 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.59, 3,301,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 91% from the average session volume of 1,726,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 27,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

