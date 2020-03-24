InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 98,301.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,539 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of InterXion worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,524,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,448,000 after acquiring an additional 69,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

InterXion stock opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. InterXion Holding NV has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average is $84.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INXN. ValuEngine raised shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

