Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.24%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,473,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,345,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,355,000 after acquiring an additional 187,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 833,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,838,000 after acquiring an additional 75,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 737,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.