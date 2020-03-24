Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Intel has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 505.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 307,370 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

