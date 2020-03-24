Informa (LON:INF) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Informa PLC (LON:INF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 710 to GBX 530. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Informa traded as low as GBX 326.70 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 347 ($4.56), with a volume of 612747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 381.30 ($5.02).

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 791 ($10.41) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Informa to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 744 ($9.79) to GBX 729 ($9.59) in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 774.60 ($10.19).

In other Informa news, insider Stephen Davidson acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 655.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 773.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.95 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. Informa’s payout ratio is presently 0.91%.

About Informa (LON:INF)

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

