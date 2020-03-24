Imperial Capital Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) – Analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Outfront Media in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $8.34 on Monday. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 513,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Outfront Media by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after buying an additional 81,173 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Outfront Media by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Outfront Media by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

