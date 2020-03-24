IMI (LON:IMI) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

IMI plc (LON:IMI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,140 to GBX 940. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. IMI traded as low as GBX 637.05 ($8.38) and last traded at GBX 649 ($8.54), with a volume of 22768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 681.20 ($8.96).

IMI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,340 ($17.63) to GBX 1,110 ($14.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,085 ($14.27).

Get IMI alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total transaction of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 36 shares of company stock valued at $37,852.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 975.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,056.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 26.20 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.90. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

About IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.