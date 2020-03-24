ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

ICF International has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICF International to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Get ICF International alerts:

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. ICF International has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $84.40.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.66 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that ICF International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of ICF International from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.