Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 167,854 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Huntsman worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 27.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after buying an additional 339,153 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.02.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony P. Hankins acquired 2,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,257,721.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

