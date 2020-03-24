HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Down 8.3%

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)’s share price fell 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.02 and last traded at $108.02, 1,023,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 736,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HubSpot from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Get HubSpot alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.06 and a beta of 1.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $1,555,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,605 shares in the company, valued at $126,936,651.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,301 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 31,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.