Huazhu Group (HTHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HTHT opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57.

HTHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.16.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

