HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

