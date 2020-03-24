Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.93.

Shares of HON opened at $110.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.35 and its 200-day moving average is $170.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

