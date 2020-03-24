Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Trading Down 7.8%

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)’s share price traded down 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $29.51, 1,746,565 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,192,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average of $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Hexcel by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

