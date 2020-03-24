Head-To-Head Survey: Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) vs. MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF)

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) and MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Red River Bancshares and MutualFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 MutualFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Red River Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.44%. Given Red River Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Red River Bancshares is more favorable than MutualFirst Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and MutualFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 27.68% 10.86% 1.29% MutualFirst Financial 21.54% 11.29% 1.19%

Dividends

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. MutualFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MutualFirst Financial pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MutualFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. MutualFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red River Bancshares and MutualFirst Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $89.69 million 3.12 $24.82 million $3.49 10.97 MutualFirst Financial $110.25 million 1.82 $23.75 million $2.85 8.19

Red River Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MutualFirst Financial. MutualFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of MutualFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of MutualFirst Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats MutualFirst Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company operates a network of 23 banking centers, as well as 1 loan production office in Covington, Louisiana. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life and other insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 39 full service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Knox, Kosciusko, Lawrence, Monroe, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; wealth management offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

