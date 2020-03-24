Head to Head Review: Vale (NYSE:VALE) & Stans Energy (NYSE:HREEF)

Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vale and Stans Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $37.57 billion 0.90 -$1.68 billion $1.60 4.11 Stans Energy N/A N/A -$2.99 million N/A N/A

Stans Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vale.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and Stans Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale -4.48% 19.54% 8.75% Stans Energy N/A N/A -225.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vale and Stans Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 0 5 10 0 2.67 Stans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vale currently has a consensus price target of $13.64, suggesting a potential upside of 107.26%. Given Vale’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vale is more favorable than Stans Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Vale has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stans Energy has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vale beats Stans Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vale Company Profile

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provides related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel; and its by-products, such as copper, gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Stans Energy Company Profile

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company with a focus on rare earth and specialty metal properties in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia. It primarily explores for uranium, rare earth elements, gold, and base metals. Stans Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

