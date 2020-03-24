Head-To-Head Review: Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) vs. AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Okta and AlarmCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta -35.65% -50.48% -11.16% AlarmCom 10.66% -194.90% 12.22%

73.9% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of AlarmCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Okta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of AlarmCom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Okta and AlarmCom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta $586.07 million 24.80 -$208.91 million ($1.39) -85.18 AlarmCom $502.36 million 3.70 $53.33 million $1.35 28.26

AlarmCom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Okta. Okta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlarmCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Okta and AlarmCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta 0 7 10 0 2.59 AlarmCom 0 2 6 1 2.89

Okta currently has a consensus price target of $144.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.04%. AlarmCom has a consensus price target of $68.89, suggesting a potential upside of 80.57%. Given AlarmCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AlarmCom is more favorable than Okta.

Volatility and Risk

Okta has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlarmCom has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AlarmCom beats Okta on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc. provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services. Okta, Inc. sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as through channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including scenes button, which adjust multiple devices; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage and environmental monitoring; geo-services; and demand response programs. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, access control, operational insights, early problem identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

