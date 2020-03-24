Head-To-Head Review: Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) versus CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CubeSmart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CubeSmart and Brixmor Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 4 3 1 0 1.63 Brixmor Property Group 1 10 3 0 2.14

CubeSmart currently has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 56.67%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus target price of $19.69, suggesting a potential upside of 128.18%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 26.26% 9.50% 4.30% Brixmor Property Group 23.52% 9.94% 3.36%

Volatility and Risk

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. CubeSmart pays out 78.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CubeSmart and Brixmor Property Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $643.91 million 6.27 $169.12 million $1.69 12.34 Brixmor Property Group $1.17 billion 2.20 $274.77 million $1.91 4.52

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than CubeSmart. Brixmor Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats CubeSmart on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to more than 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

