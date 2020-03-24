Head to Head Review: American Finance Trust (AFIN) and Its Competitors

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ: AFIN) is one of 248 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare American Finance Trust to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Finance Trust and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 American Finance Trust Competitors 3512 12316 11545 368 2.32

American Finance Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.90%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 72.67%. Given American Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares American Finance Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust 1.38% 0.25% 0.12% American Finance Trust Competitors 24.39% 2.50% 2.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of American Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of American Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. American Finance Trust pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.5% and pay out 71.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. American Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

American Finance Trust has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Finance Trust’s competitors have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Finance Trust and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust $299.74 million $4.15 million 6.97 American Finance Trust Competitors $890.99 million $201.16 million 9.28

American Finance Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Finance Trust. American Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Finance Trust competitors beat American Finance Trust on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.