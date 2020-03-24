Head-To-Head Contrast: Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) & Daqo New Energy (OTCMKTS:DQ)

Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nanoflex Power and Daqo New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanoflex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Daqo New Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Daqo New Energy has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.89%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Nanoflex Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nanoflex Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nanoflex Power has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nanoflex Power and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanoflex Power N/A N/A -2,468.93% Daqo New Energy 8.44% 6.18% 3.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nanoflex Power and Daqo New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanoflex Power $290,000.00 45.03 -$13.52 million N/A N/A Daqo New Energy $349.99 million 1.38 $29.52 million $2.02 22.02

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nanoflex Power.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Nanoflex Power on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanoflex Power

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, and ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

